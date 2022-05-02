The Illinois Department of Public Health is announcing another rise in COVID-19 cases over the past week and stresses the importance of therapeutics for those who do get sick. There have been more than 24,000 new infections reported since Friday, April 22, an increase over the previous week.
Governor JB Pritzker says they are keeping a close eye on the numbers.
The governor continues to urge seniors to get their second booster shot and for those who haven't been vaccinated to get their first dose. If do you test positive, it's recommended that you call your doctor right away for one of the treatments that are available.