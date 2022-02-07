The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health show some positive declines over the past week. New cases dropped by more than half, with 60,389 reported since Friday, January 28. Deaths are also down, 608 last week compared to 843 the week before for a nearly 28% decrease.
Governor JB Pritzker says he's pleased to see the numbers going in the right direction.
He was asked if this means the mask mandate will be lifted soon.
Hospitalizations have dropped by nearly 31% in Illinois. Close to 71% of Illinoisans ages five and up are now fully vaccinated.