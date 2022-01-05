The spike in COVID cases in recent days is causing several changes in the community. BJC HealthCare has announced all elective surgeries will be postponed starting Thursday until further notice. The Granite City School District has announced it will go to a remote-learning format beginning Friday, with hopes of returning to in-person instruction on Monday, January 24. And St. Clair County courts will go on pause starting Monday until further notice.
COVID cases causing closings
- By Doug Jenkins - WBGZ Radio
-
-
- Comments
Most Popular
Articles
- First baby born in 2022 at Alton Memorial Hospital
- Cause of Sunday power outage pinpointed
- Equipment failure causes widespread power outage Sunday
- Second Illinois police officer killed this week
- Subject shot by police during altercation in South Roxana
- Madison County to sell Plum Street property
- Fire damages EXO Nail Bar in Edwardsville
- Two Grafton residents killed in Jefferson County crash identified
- Godfrey approves vicious dog ordinance
- New laws take effect in Illinois
Sign up for daily news
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-
advertorial
- Brandpoint (BPT)
-