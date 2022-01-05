covid-19 c.jpg

The spike in COVID cases in recent days is causing several changes in the community. BJC HealthCare has announced all elective surgeries will be postponed starting Thursday until further notice. The Granite City School District has announced it will go to a remote-learning format beginning Friday, with hopes of returning to in-person instruction on Monday, January 24. And St. Clair County courts will go on pause starting Monday until further notice.