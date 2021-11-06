If you want your 5-11 year old child to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Madison County Health Department says they are now available here. The only vaccine approved is the one by Pfizer, and there will be a number of clinics in the coming days and weeks hosted by the department.
Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager tells The Big Z they will begin their clinics on Wednesday.
Minors under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Many local pharmacies have or will be receiving the new vaccine soon as well.
To schedule an appointment at MCHD, visit www.madisonchd.org and click the green “Appointments for Vaccines are Open” button or call (618) 692-8954 x 2.
For a list of pediatrician offices that will be receiving the vaccine, go to https://coronavirus-vaccine-outreach-madcoil.hub.arcgis.com/pages/covid-19-vaccine-appointment-scheduler