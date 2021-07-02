The COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville will close Saturday. The Madison County Health Department has coordinated the vaccine distribution in the county since January, with the Collinsville site being able to host up to 3,000 people per day.
Now that there is plenty of vaccine available for anyone who wants it, health department will now offer mobile vaccination sites at schools, community centers, and eventually at the health department in July. Madison County Health Department spokesperson Amy Yeager says the Collinsville site has served its purpose:
The Collinsville location is open today and Saturday (July 2-3) from 8am to 4pm and the COVID-19 vaccine offered is the Pfizer 2-dose vaccine for anyone who is 12 or older. Minors 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Appointments are preferred, walk-ins welcome. For more information go to www.madisonchd.org