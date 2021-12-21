The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals is at its highest level in nearly a year. At latest count, 3,960 people were in the hospital battling the virus. That's the highest number since the end of December 2020. 811 of those admitted were in the ICU and 432 were on ventilators.
In a recent interview, State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said that 90% of COVID admissions are among the unvaccinated.
The majority of regions in the state are running low on room in the ICU, with less than 30 beds available.