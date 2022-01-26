Despite the rigorous health measures and Full VACCINATION requirements for Alton Little Theater, three performers have tested positive for COVID-19. Thus, THE COVER OF LIFE is closed prematurely and all remaining ticket holders will be compensated by return of Ticket Price OR a trade ticket for the Tribute to BARRY MANILOW in April.
Ticket holders just need to call the ALT OFFICE 618-462-3205 and staff will be happy to help you out, even as the building is thoroughly cleaned every day through misting and UV light: we don’t anticipate any problems in opening WITH THIS RING on FEBRUARY 11th!