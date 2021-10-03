An Adams County judge says a healthcare employer cannot terminate employees who aren’t complying with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The mandate has healthcare workers having to prove they are vaccinated or submit to weekly tests. If not, they aren't allowed to work.
Attorney Thomas DeVore filed the lawsuit in Illinois’ Eighth Judicial Circuit on behalf of several employees of the Quincy Medical Group, Quincy Physicians and Surgeons Clinic and Blessing Corporate Services Inc.
The staff members, the lawsuit says, are “currently facing imminent termination of their employment solely due to not agreeing to be vaccinated or submit to testing for COVID-19.”
DeVore said a judge Thursday issued a temporary restraining order against Quincy Medical Groups after arguments.
DeVore said requiring vaccines and testing to prevent the spread of an infectious disease requires a court-ordered quarantine. He’s secured other TROs against school districts keeping schools from excluding children or masking children without court-ordered quarantine that must include due process.
He said Thursday afternoon’s temporary restraining order against the medical company keeps the employees’ status in place. None of them have been fired, DeVore said.
DeVore notes that state law does allow for the influenza vaccination to be required under the Influenza Vaccine Law, but that “COVID-19 is not an influenza virus.”
“To the extent the legislature believes that healthcare workers should be compelled to vaccinate for coronavirus, or testing for coronavirus, they would create a similar type of law to the influenza law, and since they didn’t the Health Care Right of Conscience Act would be suggested to cover their ability to still chose when it relates to that vaccine,” DeVore said after Thursday’s hearing.
Quincy Medical Group didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
The TRO is in effect until the case is determined. A preliminary injunction hearing is set for Oct. 6.