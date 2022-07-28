The Third Judicial Circuit, which covers Madison and Bond counties, announced that it has received two grants from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice. One grant was awarded to continue funding of two part-time positions dedicated to assisting at the Order of Protection and Stalking and Civil No Contact dockets. The other grant was awarded to assist with funding for the Foreclosure Mediation program.
Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator, Angela Wille, will manage the grant related to order of protections with the Presiding Judge of the Family Division, Circuit Judge Amy Sholar. Self-Represented Litigants Coordinator Jennifer Dunham will manage the grant related to foreclosures with Associate Judge Ronald Foster. Chief Judge William Mudge said the grant will allow the court to continue providing assistance and services to self-represented litigants who are victims of domestic violence or facing foreclosure.