Citing a “dramatic rise” in those representing themselves in court in recent years, the chief judge of the Third Judicial Circuit is pleased to announce a grant to allow the continued funding of two part-time positions dedicated to assisting at the order of protection and stalking and civil no contact dockets.
William Mudge said these cases are on the rise.
In addition, the court has received another grant in a different field. The grant from the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Access to Justice will help with the development of an eviction mediation program to help mitigate the anticipated surge of evictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic fallout.