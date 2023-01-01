The Illinois Supreme Court says the so-called SAFE-T Act is on hold for now. The court issued a ruling on Saturday evening which stops the act from taking effect today (Jan 1) including a provision which would have eliminated cash bail in the state.
The state’s high court issued a statement on its Twitter account stating the matter was on hold to maintain consistent pretrial procedures in Illinois until the Court can hear the appeal which will be heard on an expedited basis. Last week, a judge in Kankakee County ruled part of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional, including the cash bail ban. Several Illinois counties, including Madison, had sued the state over the law. Additional court action last week prompted the supreme court action on Saturday.