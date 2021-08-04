A South Roxana couple is charged with dealing meth following a bust at a home in the 200 block of Velma Avenue on Saturday. Kenneth Pruitt, 29, and his wife, Jennifer Dunse, 37, are each charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver; unlawful possession of methamphetamine; and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Bond for each was set at $100,000. Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles released a statement saying they are “not done by any stretch of the imagination” and that he will continue to “go after these drug houses and drug dealers that plague our town.” He also thanked Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido and K-9 officer Garland for their assistance in the execution of the search warrant.