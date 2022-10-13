An employee at an East Alton scrap dealer is accused of buying catalytic converters without the required paperwork, and now his employer may have to forfeit nearly 300 of the pieces of equipment. 42-year-old John T. Freely II of Belleville has been charged with a couple of misdemeanors, but Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is seeking the forfeiture of 287 catalytic converters that investigators seized from Summit Processors.
Haine filed a forfeiture case that alleges proper records were not kept when the catalytic converters were purchased. On September 26, an undercover investigator allegedly sold three catalytic converters to Freely. He allegedly failed to require proof of ownership for the parts, failed to photograph the sellers, and paid cash for the parts, according to an affidavit from the investigator. A check is required when the purchase exceeds $100. Illinois requires the buyers of automotive parts or scrap metals to keep certain records when purchasing the parts. Catalytic converters are regularly stolen due to the precious metals inside them. They can cost up to $3,000 to replace, depending on the vehicle.