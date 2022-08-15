The Madison County Clerk is looking for more election judges for the fall election and beyond. There were not many problems during the June Primary, but they were shorthanded. Debbie Ming-Mendoza says becoming a judge is a fairly easy process and there is training involved.
She tells the Big Z they are not only appealing to the public but also working with local Democrats and Republicans:
Nearly anyone can be a judge, even students who are at least a high school junior or senior in good standing with their school can qualify. If you’d like to learn more about being an election judge in Madison County, go to the link below:
https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/county_clerk/elections/election_judges.php