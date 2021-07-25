The Madison County Board on Wednesday approved an ordinance increasing rates charged by the sheriff’s department for providing security services.
The rates range from $91 to $147 per hour for overtime and $151 to $245 per hour for holidays, depending on an officer’s rank and whether the officer is working overtime or a holiday. The ordinance goes into effect Aug. 1. The board tabled the ordinance at the June meeting after board members asked for more information about the practice of providing security for businesses and other organizations.
The board also passed a resolution and ordinance to add 93.7 acres southwest of the intersection of Illinois 143 and Interstate 55 to the Gateway Commerce Center Enterprise Zone. Plocher Construction is planning to develop the Edwardsville site, according to the ordinance.
County Board member John “Eric” Foster, chairman of the Grants Committee,said the measure was postponed at the June meeting because a committee member had concerns.
Enterprise zones provide developers with state and local tax incentives.