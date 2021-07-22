mask resolution.jpg

Resolution supporters rally Wednesday in front of the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.

 Photo by Jason White

By an 18-10 vote, the Madison County Board of Health on Wednesday approved an advisory resolution to encourage parental choice on students wearing masks in schools.

Natasha Box, a Collinsville School District parent, organized a rally outside the administration building in downtown Edwardsville. She tells the Big Z she doesn’t oppose wearing masks but thinks parents, not school boards, should decide.

mask resolution box.mp3

 

The resolution encourages school districts to allow families the option of having students wear masks. The Illinois State Board of Education has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 mitigation in schools, available at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/news/illinois-department-public-health-adopts-cdc-covid-19-prevention-school-guidance

Board member Heather Mueller-Jones, a Republican from Maryville, took exception to the nonbinding advisory resolution, describing it as a waste of taxpayer money.

mask resolution jones.mp3

 

Mick Madison, a Republican from Bethalto, disagreed that the resolution is political pandering.

mask resolution madison.mp3

 

Four people addressed the board; three supported the resolution and one opposed it.

Local school boards are still developing COVID-19 mitigation policies for the upcoming school year.

