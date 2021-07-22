By an 18-10 vote, the Madison County Board of Health on Wednesday approved an advisory resolution to encourage parental choice on students wearing masks in schools.
Natasha Box, a Collinsville School District parent, organized a rally outside the administration building in downtown Edwardsville. She tells the Big Z she doesn’t oppose wearing masks but thinks parents, not school boards, should decide.
The resolution encourages school districts to allow families the option of having students wear masks. The Illinois State Board of Education has adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on COVID-19 mitigation in schools, available at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/news/illinois-department-public-health-adopts-cdc-covid-19-prevention-school-guidance.
Board member Heather Mueller-Jones, a Republican from Maryville, took exception to the nonbinding advisory resolution, describing it as a waste of taxpayer money.
Mick Madison, a Republican from Bethalto, disagreed that the resolution is political pandering.
Four people addressed the board; three supported the resolution and one opposed it.
Local school boards are still developing COVID-19 mitigation policies for the upcoming school year.