February is Black History Month, and the Madison County Board honored a trailblazer during its monthly meeting, Wednesday night. Lerleane Chavis graduated from Madison High School in 1960 and three years later became the first African-American office worker in Madison County government and the first African-American woman hired by the county. She’s been an employee of the county treasurer’s office ever since.
Current treasurer Chris Slusser came before the county board to salute Chavis for her 60 years of service.
Chavis scaled-back to “part-time” status a few years back.
Congresswoman Nikki Budzinzki read Lerleane Chavis’ name into the Congressional Record on February 8th, recognizing her for six decades of employment… serving under nine Madison County treasurers.