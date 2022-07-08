The head of the Madison County Democratic party is calling the move by County Board Republicans to strip Chairman Kurt Prenzler of some of his power sour grapes. The board voted 19-6 Wednesday to remove administrative duties from the chairman, citing the financial toll of ongoing and settled lawsuits against the county which they say are a result of Prenzler’s actions.
Madison County Democratic Chair Randy Harris tells The Big Z none of what was accused of the chairman is new information.
As for Chairman Prenzler’s assertion that the board’s action was a form of political payback, Harris says Prenzler is probably right.
Chairman Prenzler will still have all of the powers granted by state statute, but the elected county board would have increased oversight and authority over County Board Administration matters. You can hear the full interview with Harris here: