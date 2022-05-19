Board members voted without dissent to approve spending 100-thousand dollars from the county’s matching tax fund to repair the Brown Street bridge over Rock Spring Creek in Alton. Federal funds are available for the project, as well.
On another topic, board member Doc Holliday of Alton asked about fees charged for the county health department to inspect food trucks.
Board member Mike Babcock of Bethalto said the health department committee heard from some truck operators, complaining that fees are much higher than in Saint Louis or Saint Louis County. He said the health department director is working on a solution.
In other business, the county board approved a zoning appeals board recommendation to deny a Cottage Hills man’s request to rezone his property for commercial purposes. Three neighbors spoke at the meeting *against* the rezoning.