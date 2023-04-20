There will be an “Earth Day” trash pickup on Saturday morning, April 22 from nine until noon, focusing on roadways leading up to the Roxana landfill. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Wanda United Methodist Church lot to get supplies. Madison County is handling the details.
The county board voted Wednesday night to approve $200,000 in landfill tipping fees to be spent on tackling the problem of overflow litter from waste-hauling trucks accumulating on roads.
At the board’s finance committee meeting earlier in the month, member Mike Babcock of Bethalto spoke about ideas under consideration for stopping the littering.
In other board news from Wednesday night, Chris Herzog was appointed to a five-year term on the St. Louis Regional Airport Authority Board, to begin this summer.
And, the board removed member Charles “Skip” Schmidt of Edwardsville from his position on the public safety committee, as requested. Schmidt recently was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Members had been asked to move Schmidt to the health committee, but they did not act on that recommendation.
Committee chair Terry Eaker of Bethalto said he had been having trouble getting a quorum of public safety committee members to attend meetings. He called Schmidt a “logical choice” for replacement.