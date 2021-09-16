For nearly a century the Madison County government has had a financial arrangement with the Madison County Historical Museum and Archival Library. That will be coming to an end later this year, as the Madison County Board has voted to terminate the lease for the museum and grant the Madison County Historical Society $300,000.
The resolution spelling out the agreement goes into effect Nov. 30. Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the historical society, which leases the museum and library property to the county, approached the county wanting to end the relationship.
In 2016, the society closed the museum to replace the roof and it has remained closed since that time as the property continues to undergo renovations and repairs.