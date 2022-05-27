A local man has been arrested and charged with three felony counts of forgery for allegedly passing counterfeit bills at local businesses. 42-year-old Michael C. Barty, who has been connected to residences in several cities and villages in the Riverbend, was first spotted by Bethalto Police following an incident at a business in town that captured him on a surveillance camera.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon tells The Big Z it didn’t take long after that to get the ball rolling.
Barty was taken into custody by police in East Alton as he was allegedly trying to pass another counterfeit bill at a service station. He has also been linked to a similar incident in Alton. You can hear the full interview with Dixon here: