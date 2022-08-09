The 12th annual Busey Bank Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival fill the streets of downtown Edwardsville on Aug. 20 with professional bicycle racing, kids’ races, running, live music and all sorts of family fun. A fundraiser and community celebration hosted by the Edwardsville Rotary Club, the festival includes a series of high-speed bicycle races complimented by a foot race and free kids’ races.
Criterium Race Director Brian Mulhall tells The Big Z tells The Big Z the Entertainment Zone is located in the middle of the course and has a lot of extra-curricular activities.
The Edwardsville Rotary Criterium is one of the biggest bike races in the region. This year’s series of races will be held from 3-11pm in Downtown Edwardsville.
For more information, click here: https://edwardsvillecriterium.page/