Wood River councilman Jeremy Plank is calling for the city to pump the brakes on its recently passed ordinance that would allow for one cannabis dispensary in the city. Plank requested that the city rescind its approval of the ordinance passed in January and halt any forward movement of issuing a dispensary license until residents can vote on the issue.
Plank said a license has already been issued for a distributor in the downtown area.
Plank said if the council adopted his positions at its next meeting, time would preclude a referendum on the issue until the April 2024 election. The next Wood River meeting is March 20.