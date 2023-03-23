As residents and local business owners in Wood River expressed both support and opposition for the proposed cannabis dispensary downtown, the proposed license holders addressed the city council this week in an effort to dispel any misconceptions about the business.
Local attorney John Barnerd, who plans to open the facility in the former Kumar’s building next to Cleary’s Shoes, stressed the industry regulations.
Ultimately, the council gave it’s blessing to the business as councilman Jeremy Plank’s motions to rescind an earlier ordinance limiting cannabis dispensaries in the city to one and request that no cannabis dispensary licenses be approved until voters could decide by binding referendum both failed to get a second.