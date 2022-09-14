A Cottage Hills man is charged with a number of drug offenses following a bust Tuesday evening. St about 5:30pm the Madison County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff’s Enforcement Team executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Lenora Street. David M. Walker was taken into custody without incident.
According to information from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, several neighborhood complaints and anonymous tips of ongoing drug activity at the residence were received by the department, which led to the investigation. The investigation allegedly led to the discovery of a large amount of drug evidence. Walker’s bond was set at $150,000.