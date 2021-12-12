Approximately 70 million Americans will see a 5.9% increase in their Social Security benefits and SSI payments in 2022. Federal benefit rates increase when the cost of living rises, as measured by the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index or CPI-W.
According to Social Security's Jack Myers, the CPI-W is a measure of inflation, so if things get more expensive, the index rises. Since 1975, the Social Security cost of living adjustment, or COLA, has been automatically tied to inflation.
When the Social Security COLA is announced, people often wonder about the Medicare Part B premium since it is deducted from the Social Security payment. Medicare recently announced that the standard Part B premium will be $170.10 in 2022 (up from 148.50 in 2021). You can learn more about the 2022 COLA by visiting www.ssa.gov/cola