If you receive Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you may have heard about the 8.7% increase in Cost of Living Adjustment – or COLA benefits this year. So have scammers, who are notorious for utilizing current events to work their crimes. An investigator with the Better Business Bureau advises skepticism if someone claiming to be with the Social Security Administration reaches out to you from out of the blue.
Scammers may contact you by phone, text, or email, claiming you, saying you must apply for your cost-of-living increase. BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z they might ask you to visit a website, and to verify your identity by sharing personal details, such as your full name, address, or Social Security number.
He reminds if someone tells you otherwise, you’re likely dealing with a scammer. According to SSA, “If there is a problem with your Social Security number, we will mail you a letter. Generally, we will only contact you if you have requested a call or have ongoing business with us.” A call, text, or email from an SSA agent out of the blue is a red flag.