The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Maple Island in West Alton, Mo., as well as Low Water Access Area on Chouteau Island to all vehicles, pedestrians and fishermen because of high water.
These project areas will reopen when water levels recede at a date that is yet undetermined. Further information will be made available when these areas are again accessible for recreation.
The latest forecast calls for the Mississippi River to crest at 28 feet Sunday at Melvin Price Locks and Dam in East Alton. That level is considered minor flooding.
For more information, contact Josh Schulte at (314) 657-8535.