The Madison County Coroner has released the names of the victims of the Friday night tornado that struck an Amazon warehouse facility on the west side of Edwardsville. Six people were killed, four from Illinois and two from Missouri, and as of Sunday afternoon there are no reports of additional missing persons from the incident.
The coroner’s office has notified the families of the victims and are now making those names public. Those who died in the storm have been identified as:
62-year-old Kevin D. Dickey of Carlyle, IL
46-year-old Larry E. Virden of Collinsville, IL
34-year-old Etheria S Hebb of St. Louis, MO
29-year-old Clayton Lynn Cope of Alton, IL
28-year-old Deandre S. Morrow of St. Louis, MO
26-year-old Austin J. McEwen of Edwardsville, IL
Edwardsville Police say the coroner’s office reunification center has been disbanded and anyone still needing to report a missing person should call Edwardsville Police at 618-656-2131.
Clean up of the Amazon property will continue for a few more days, but anyone else who experienced storm damage should call the United Way at 2-1-1 and your information will be collected and forwarded to the proper authorities. Police say anyone else wishing to donate to help those impacted by the disaster can direct gifts to the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.