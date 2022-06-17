The Madison County Coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains discovered in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach earlier this month. The adult male was found Thursday, June 2, and is believed to be of mixed ancestry, not to exclude Hispanic descent.
Further details indicate he was approximately 5’2” to 5’8” tall, between 30 and 50 years old, and missing five teeth on the top front row. He was wearing a black in color Michael Jordan XL size jacket , a black Russell brand XL dri-power short-sleeved tee shirt, and a white long-sleeved thermal shirt. If you have any information on who this may be, you are asked to call the Pontoon Beach Police Department at (618) 931-5100, or the Madison County Coroner’s Office at (618) 692-7478. You can see photos of the clothing described at this story at Advantagenews.com.