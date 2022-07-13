A group representing the surviving family members of police officers who died in the line of duty will hold a memorial bike ride across Illinois starting Thursday July 14 in Alton. Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS, will begin the ride tomorrow morning from Alton and wrap it up with an event on Sunday in Chicago.
This is the 18th annual Cycle Across Illinois and the ride will benefit the Illinois Chapter of COPS. The ride will begin with a brief ceremony at 6:45am at the Alton Marina, and include stops in Chesterfield, Waverly, and Springfield.
Alton Police Officer Jacob Custer tells The Big Z the riders will leave the Marina just after 7:30.
A special stop will take place Thursday afternoon at the Illinois Police Memorial on the grounds of the state capitol. The ride will continue through towns like Sherman, Bloomington, Dwight, Joliet, Orland Park, and Chicago. The COPS group works to help surviving family members have counseling options available to them across a variety of platforms. The COPS group provides significant support for the children of fallen officers, providing them with summer camps and small group meetings throughout the year.