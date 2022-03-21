The man who killed a southeastern Illinois sheriff’s deputy, then led officers across the state into Missouri before surrendering outside Carlyle is pleading guilty in the murder case. The Illinois attorney general’s office says 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville Kentucky faces mandatory life in prison for first degree murder of a peace officer. His sentencing is set for April 22nd.
Tate, who had an active armed robbery warrant in Indiana, shot and killed Wayne County Illinois deputy Sean Riley on December 29th , then stole his squad car. He then allegedly stole several other vehicles in Illinois and Missouri by carjacking their drivers.
Tate still faces armed robbery and armed kidnapping charges in Missouri.