With several days of near 100-degree heat predicted, cooling centers around the Riverbend may be an option for you to cool down. There are locations in many communities, with a mix of retail businesses and government buildings on that list.
The United Way's Erin Smith tells The Big Z these centers are, for the most part, public places.
She says even people with an air conditioner in their home may be hesitant to run them out of financial concerns.
A few cooling spots include any local library during regular business hours, the Illinois Valley Senior Citizens Center in Jerseyville, the Alton Salvation Army, the Alton YWCA, or the Community Care Center in Granite City. You can dial 2-1-1 to find a cooling center near you, or by clicking here: www.211helps.org