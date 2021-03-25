cjhsbands.png

The Coolidge Junior High School Band participated in the Illinois Grade School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 13 and walked away with 20 First Superior Ratings and 45 First-Place ratings.

Students performed solos and were judged based on intonation, musicality, and general effect, as well as other aspects of playing. 

"We are very proud of the accomplishments of the junior high band students and admire their resilience during such a challenging year,"  CJHS Band Director Chuck Noud said.

Students who participated included:

First Superior

First Place

Parker Acosta

Devon Balch

Seth Blaylock

Gwyn Billingsley

Karlisa Bryant

Elijah Blaylock

LilyRose Cockrum

Mallory Boone

Daniel Douglas

Reese Boyer

Ricardo Garray

Madison Collins

Jake Guithues

Sophie Davison

Bailey Hanks

Alex Escobar

Lora McDonald

Carleigh Graham

Jackie Mendez

Madison Gregory-Hudson

Victoria Robinson

Nevaeh Hand

Dylan Sanchez

Zac Harper

Fred SanSoucie

Ellie Harper

Mason Scarborough

Angel Hernandez

Chris Seeley

Yanelli Hernandez

Jacob Travis

Emily Holmes

Diana Valverde

Adrianna Ireland

Alyssa White

Ramiyah Johnson

Emma Wing

Amyah Jones

Kya Wonders

Madisyn Kovarik

 

Aurora Kuntz

 

Shareni Leal-Pluma

 

Daisha Lewis

 

Deiona Lewis

 

Lily Lungwitz

 

Samaria Mallet

 

Kaylah Meyerhoff

 

Savannah Meyerhoff

 

Gabby Mitchell

 

Nolan Mohr

 

Clieson Mranda

 

Lily Newman

 

Gage Nunn

 

Malachi Odom

 

Sarah Reynolds

 

Alexis Ruiz

 

Logan Schank

 

Phoenix Shinneman

 

William Spicer

 

Faith Teets

 

Sunny Valle

 

Hector Villa

 

Baylie Wagner

 

Laney Watkins

 

Savannah Westfall-Lemp

 

Dylan Wohlert

For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.

