The Coolidge Junior High School Band participated in the Illinois Grade School Music Association Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 13 and walked away with 20 First Superior Ratings and 45 First-Place ratings.
Students performed solos and were judged based on intonation, musicality, and general effect, as well as other aspects of playing.
"We are very proud of the accomplishments of the junior high band students and admire their resilience during such a challenging year," CJHS Band Director Chuck Noud said.
Students who participated included:
First Superior
First Place
Parker Acosta
Devon Balch
Seth Blaylock
Gwyn Billingsley
Karlisa Bryant
Elijah Blaylock
LilyRose Cockrum
Mallory Boone
Daniel Douglas
Reese Boyer
Ricardo Garray
Madison Collins
Jake Guithues
Sophie Davison
Bailey Hanks
Alex Escobar
Lora McDonald
Carleigh Graham
Jackie Mendez
Madison Gregory-Hudson
Victoria Robinson
Nevaeh Hand
Dylan Sanchez
Zac Harper
Fred SanSoucie
Ellie Harper
Mason Scarborough
Angel Hernandez
Chris Seeley
Yanelli Hernandez
Jacob Travis
Emily Holmes
Diana Valverde
Adrianna Ireland
Alyssa White
Ramiyah Johnson
Emma Wing
Amyah Jones
Kya Wonders
Madisyn Kovarik
Aurora Kuntz
Shareni Leal-Pluma
Daisha Lewis
Deiona Lewis
Lily Lungwitz
Samaria Mallet
Kaylah Meyerhoff
Savannah Meyerhoff
Gabby Mitchell
Nolan Mohr
Clieson Mranda
Lily Newman
Gage Nunn
Malachi Odom
Sarah Reynolds
Alexis Ruiz
Logan Schank
Phoenix Shinneman
William Spicer
Faith Teets
Sunny Valle
Hector Villa
Baylie Wagner
Laney Watkins
Savannah Westfall-Lemp
Dylan Wohlert
For more information about the Granite City School District, visit www.gcsd9.net.