Newton, Berton.jpg

Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.

A mother and daughter were shot but survived. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said at the time good police work and technology helped catch the suspect.

Haine - Berton Newton.mp3

The shooting happened around 8pm that night. Investigators believe Newton was also the perpetrator in a home invasion a couple of days later in Cottage Hills.