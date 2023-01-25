Almost a year to the date of a shooting on the East Alton Ice Arena parking lot, the gunman has been convicted of attempted first-degree murder. 31-year-old Berton Lamar Newton of the 2,700 block of Oscar in Alton received a 35-year prison sentence for the shooting that happened January 22, 2022.
A mother and daughter were shot but survived. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said at the time good police work and technology helped catch the suspect.
The shooting happened around 8pm that night. Investigators believe Newton was also the perpetrator in a home invasion a couple of days later in Cottage Hills.