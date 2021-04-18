Further advancing his commitment to making Illinois the best state in the nation for families raising young children, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced $1.6 billion in federal aid to expand access to high-quality early childhood education and childcare for children and families across the state.
This includes $140 million in direct grants to childcare providers over the next three weeks, adding to the $290 million granted to childcare providers earlier in the pandemic. To ensure Illinois can fully capitalize on this influx of federal funds and acting on priorities outlined by the Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding, the governor announced a network of statewide early childhood planning councils to ensure all communities have access to the early childhood services they need.
During his first year in office, Pritzker appointed the Illinois Commission on Equitable Early Childhood Education and Care Funding Commission to determine innovative ways to improve child services in Illinois and remove barriers to access for families, especially families of color. The commission recently released a report that included a roadmap to establish a simpler, better system in Illinois, particularly as it relates to low-income children, rural children, children of color, and children with disabilities.
"I'm pleased to announce that Illinois will receive $1.6 billion in federal funding to advance our mission to provide affordable childcare and early childhood education," Pritzker said. "Last year, my administration created the nation-leading model for pandemic emergency childcare grants. In the worst throes of the pandemic, Illinois dedicated $290 million to 5,000 childcare centers and homes in 95 counties, allowing them to stay afloat through this challenging year, and offered additional support far beyond the national standard. And families in need of childcare were able to lower their out-of-pocket cost. The program has been so successful that we will use the first of these new American Rescue Plan dollars to provide another round of funding for it."
Based on a recommendation from the commission's report, over the next 18 months the administration will launch a network of early-childhood planning councils in communities across the state. The councils will work with families, local early childhood providers, schools, civic leaders, and the business community to ensure every community in the state has the early childhood services it needs. Through the work of the local councils, families will be given a voice in designing the childhood services they need, especially families who have historically been shut out of the decision-making process.
Pritzker also announced the creation of an Early Childhood Transformation Team in partnership with Northern Illinois University. The team will help move forward recommendations received from the commission and the network of local councils on behalf of children, families, providers, and communities. The administration is also creating a new Division of Early Childhood to be housed in the Illinois Department of Human Services. The new division will strengthen and centralize the state's existing childcare, home visiting and early intervention services within the agency.
In the coming months and years, the state of Illinois will work toward establishing a system that is easier for parents to navigate, simpler and provides more predictable funding for early childhood programs and is responsive to local needs in communities across the state. For more information on childhood services in Illinois, go to the Governor's Office of Early Childhood Development website.