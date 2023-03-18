A former Edwardsville building contractor is heading to prison after pleading guilty to making false statements in a 2018 bankruptcy case. A statement from the U.S. Department of Justice says 49-year-old Kevin Kahrig concealed assets from his creditors by transferring those assets to his girlfriend-turned-spouse, Catharine Kahrig, prior to filing for bankruptcy.
The statement says Kahrig transferred almost $278,000 in cash and checks to her before closing the accounts the following year, taking his name off of a lakefront home they shared, and selling a boat for $395,000 but lying about the amount he received. In addition to the prison time, Kahrig was given a $50,000 fine, and two years’ supervised release.