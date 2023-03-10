Legislation in the Illinois Senate ensures college students have access to emergency contraception. The bill requires public colleges and universities to have at least one “wellness” kiosk on campus that offers “Plan B” or similar contraception at a reduced price.
It’s sponsored by Democrat Senator Celina Villanueva of Chicago.
This mandate doesn’t sit well with Republican Senator Neil Anderson of Andalusia.
Villanueva says the kiosk could also be stocked with things like condoms, tampons, and pregnancy tests. The bill passed a Senate committee and now faces a vote on the Senate floor.