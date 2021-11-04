If early season pricing is any indicator, it could be an expensive winter.
Winter prices are at their highest level since the heating season of 2008-09. A consumer watchdog is advising you find efficiencies to help soften the blow.
The Citizen’s Utility Board is calling on utilities and government officials to provide more energy assistance this winter. In the meantime, CUB spokesman Jim Chilsen said finding ways to save at your home could be your best bet.
You are also reminded people struggling to pay their bills can contact their utilities to inquire about payment plans and assistance available. The Citizens Utility Board has launched an online help center to advise gas customers on how to soften the blow of these potentially crippling price increases. www.cubhelpcenter.com