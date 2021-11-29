Better Business Bureau representatives say this could be another strong Christmas shopping season, but warns not all online retailers are reliable. It's up to you to protect yourself if you shop today on Cyber Monday or any time during the holiday season.
The National Retail Federation estimates 62.8 percent of shoppers plan to do at least part of their shopping online today. BBB Investigator Don O'Brien said when you are shopping, search out legitimate and respected retailers:
When shopping online, the Better Business Bureau suggests you: Research businesses and their owners carefully before paying money. Try to determine whether the business has an actual office. And read all terms and conditions carefully before completing a purchase.