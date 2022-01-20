There is a new water slide going in at Raging Rivers Waterpark in Grafton. The Mississippi Monster Slide will feature three hidden chambers to speed down, splashing and spraying through the enclosed tubes before a final splash. That’s one of a number of improvements planned for the 2022 season.
Marketing Director Jimmy Holmes tells The Big Z they had hoped the slide would have already been finished:
The new slide will be located near the Swirl Pools slides. Riverside Grille re-opens this season on busy days with new processes that management hopes will make it easier and faster for guests to access more food options. There are also additions like shade structures, free seating, and more entertainment planned for this season. For more information, go to https://www.ragingrivers.com/