Work on a new shared-use path in Edwardsville has begun. The 2,700-foot path is planned for the area along Illinois 159 south of downtown. Stutz Excavating began clearing the area on Friday.
Ryan Zwijack is the city engineer and tells The Big Z how they chose the location. There was some initial thought of just putting a crosswalk in at Terre Verde, but Zwijack says IDOT indicated they did not think one should go there due to existing traffic patterns and the number of crashes on record.
He says this path is the result of numerous responses to surveys asking for community input on what the city most needs. If all goes to plan, the path should be open by the end of July.