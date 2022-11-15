The Highway 67 road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is on track to be finished in late 2023. MoDOT is creating two additional lanes that will run alongside of the existing upper lanes. Doing so has created the need to shift traffic lanes occasionally on the south end of the Clark Bridge.
Missouri Department of Transportation North Area Engineer Aaron Hugenberg tells The Big Z that is what was happening last week when some slow-downs were reported.
He asks motorists to exercise patience, put their phones down, and practice the “zipper merge” to help keep traffic moving smoothly. You can see a MoDOT tutorial on how to zipper here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TLAISm1XuHQ&ab_channel=MoDOTCentral