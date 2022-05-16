Construction work in downtown Edwardsville will impact travel and parking around the Madison County Courthouse and Administration Building starting today (May 16). St. Louis Street, between Main and Second streets will be closed due to ongoing construction projects. The street will reopen midweek or once the work is complete.
In mid-April, construction started along Second Street at St. Louis Street and goes to High Street. Due to the construction and the installation of a new water line, the pedestrian crosswalk from the parking lot to the back of Administration Building is closed and temporarily moved. The construction still has various stages to go through and should be wrapped up by mid-August. Travels are reminded to follow all detours and avoid parking in areas blocked off due to road work.