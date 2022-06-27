Scenarios where medical attention may be sought but an in-person visit might not be necessary is a scenario where a virtual urgent care may be your best option. Instead of having to wait until a walk-in clinic opens, OSF OnCall Urgent Care offers virtual care options that are available 24/7 year-round, including holidays and weekends.
Kate Barth, vice president/chief nursing officer for On-Demand Services, OSF OnCall, says consumers want health care options that are convenient, like what they’re used to experiencing with online shopping and banking.
The cost of virtual care is less than an in-person visit. An online interview is $25 and a video visit, typically lasting between 15 to 20 minutes, is $50. OSF OnCall Urgent Care accepts a wide variety of insurance plans. Medicare patients are welcome to use an OSF OnCall Urgent Care option, however a virtual visit is not currently reimbursed.