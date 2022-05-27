The Illinois Conservation Police is reminding the public about boating safety as we head into the Memorial Day Weekend. Boats should be inspected, and you should double check that you have all the equipment you need before hitting the water, according to Lieutenant Curt Lewis.
This includes life jackets for everyone on board, a working horn and life preserver. Most importantly, he says don't drink and boat.
Last year in Illinois, 93 boating accidents were reported, resulting in 28 injuries and 16 deaths.