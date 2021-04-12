connor.jpg

Connor

Major Jeff Connor, chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is officially announcing he is pursuing the office of Madison County sheriff in the 2022 election.Connor will be running as a Republican candidate.

“After much heartfelt consideration with my wife (Elizabeth), family, and friends, I want to serve as your next sheriff  of Madison County.”  

Connor began his law enforcement career 35 years ago after becoming a police officer  with the Granite City Police Department. “With 35 years of experience in law enforcement and as a lifelong resident of Madison County, I believe I am the best qualified and a highly skilled candidate for this elected office,” Connor stated.  

Connor said he would serve Madison County with experience, dedication, and transparency.  

In addition to being the current chief deputy of Madison County, Connor is the  commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He holds a master of science degree in criminal justice from Lindenwood University. In 2011, he was selected to attend  the FBI National Academy, Session No. 244, at the FBI campus in Quantico, Va. Major Connor  stated, 

“One of the many valuable lessons that I learned from my FBI National Academy  experience was the importance of interagency cooperation and collaboration,” he said.  

“It would be an honor and a privilege to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into the future as your sheriff,” he said.  

Biographical information

Personal:  

 Married (37 years) with three children and five grandchildren  

 Lifelong resident of Madison County  

 Graduated Granite City High School in 1980  

 Member and deacon of Calvary Life Church, Granite City  

 Former board member of the Coordinated Youth and Human Services  

Experience:  

 Granite City Police Department, 1986-2014 

 Patrolman, 1986-1989  

 Investigations, 1989-1996  

 Patrol Sergeant, 1997-1999  

 Patrol Lieutenant, 1999-2002  

 Investigations Lieutenant, 2002-2003  

 Investigations Captain, 2003-2005  

 Assistant Chief of Police, 2005-2014  

 Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 2014-Present  

 Chief Deputy Sheriff  

 Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 1990-Present 

 Investigator, 1990-2005  

 Report Officer Supervisor, 2005-2007  

 Deputy Commander, 2007-2013  

 Chief Deputy Commander, 2013-2020  

 Commander, 2020-Present  

 Major Connor has commanded 25 Major Case Squad investigations. 

Education:  

 Belleville Police Academy Session No. 37 in 1986  

 Associate Degree in Administration of Justice from Belleville Area College (SWIC)  

 Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Sterling College  

 Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Lindenwood University  

 Graduate of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va., 2011 Session 244  

Other points of interest:  

 Member of the Southern Illinois Police Association (SIPCA)  

 Member of the Illinois Police Association (IPA)  

 Member of the Madison County Police Association  

 Member and previous speaker at the International Homicide Investigators Association  (IHIA)  

 Previous speaker at the Crimes Against Women Conference in Dallas, Texas  

 Previous speaker at the Medicolegal Death Investigators Training at SLU (Dr. Mary Case)  

 Teacher at the Belleville Police Academy for nearly eight years (teaching criminal law)  

Key Issues:  

 Protect the constitutional rights of our citizens  

 Pro-Second Amendment rights  

 Enhance community relations with business and neighborhood watch programs  

 Work diligently to reduce any unnecessary spending  

 Continue the Youth Academy to better serve and prepare youth  

 Establish a Sheriff’s Academy for adult Madison County residents  

 Continue to work with local leaders and the Leadership Council of Madison County for “making Madison County a better place for citizens”  

 Continue to work with local leaders to increase recruitment of minorities in law enforcement 

