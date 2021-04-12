Major Jeff Connor, chief deputy sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is officially announcing he is pursuing the office of Madison County sheriff in the 2022 election.Connor will be running as a Republican candidate.
“After much heartfelt consideration with my wife (Elizabeth), family, and friends, I want to serve as your next sheriff of Madison County.”
Connor began his law enforcement career 35 years ago after becoming a police officer with the Granite City Police Department. “With 35 years of experience in law enforcement and as a lifelong resident of Madison County, I believe I am the best qualified and a highly skilled candidate for this elected office,” Connor stated.
Connor said he would serve Madison County with experience, dedication, and transparency.
In addition to being the current chief deputy of Madison County, Connor is the commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He holds a master of science degree in criminal justice from Lindenwood University. In 2011, he was selected to attend the FBI National Academy, Session No. 244, at the FBI campus in Quantico, Va. Major Connor stated,
“One of the many valuable lessons that I learned from my FBI National Academy experience was the importance of interagency cooperation and collaboration,” he said.
“It would be an honor and a privilege to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into the future as your sheriff,” he said.
Biographical information
Personal:
Married (37 years) with three children and five grandchildren
Lifelong resident of Madison County
Graduated Granite City High School in 1980
Member and deacon of Calvary Life Church, Granite City
Former board member of the Coordinated Youth and Human Services
Experience:
Granite City Police Department, 1986-2014
Patrolman, 1986-1989
Investigations, 1989-1996
Patrol Sergeant, 1997-1999
Patrol Lieutenant, 1999-2002
Investigations Lieutenant, 2002-2003
Investigations Captain, 2003-2005
Assistant Chief of Police, 2005-2014
Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 2014-Present
Chief Deputy Sheriff
Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, 1990-Present
Investigator, 1990-2005
Report Officer Supervisor, 2005-2007
Deputy Commander, 2007-2013
Chief Deputy Commander, 2013-2020
Commander, 2020-Present
Major Connor has commanded 25 Major Case Squad investigations.
Education:
Belleville Police Academy Session No. 37 in 1986
Associate Degree in Administration of Justice from Belleville Area College (SWIC)
Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Sterling College
Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Lindenwood University
Graduate of the FBI National Academy, Quantico, Va., 2011 Session 244
Other points of interest:
Member of the Southern Illinois Police Association (SIPCA)
Member of the Illinois Police Association (IPA)
Member of the Madison County Police Association
Member and previous speaker at the International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA)
Previous speaker at the Crimes Against Women Conference in Dallas, Texas
Previous speaker at the Medicolegal Death Investigators Training at SLU (Dr. Mary Case)
Teacher at the Belleville Police Academy for nearly eight years (teaching criminal law)
Key Issues:
Protect the constitutional rights of our citizens
Pro-Second Amendment rights
Enhance community relations with business and neighborhood watch programs
Work diligently to reduce any unnecessary spending
Continue the Youth Academy to better serve and prepare youth
Establish a Sheriff’s Academy for adult Madison County residents
Continue to work with local leaders and the Leadership Council of Madison County for “making Madison County a better place for citizens”
Continue to work with local leaders to increase recruitment of minorities in law enforcement
