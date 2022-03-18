A candidate for Madison County Sheriff has picked a Riverbend police chief to serve as his chief deputy if elected. Jeff Connor is seeking the Republican nomination for the post and says he wants Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido to be his right-hand man if he wins the June primary. The two appeared in a campaign video released to the Citizen’s for Jeff Connor Facebook page this week.
Connor says Pulido is the right man for the job:
Pulido has been in the Alton Police Department for more than 20 years and has been chief since the fall of 2020. The June primary appears to be the deciding election with no Democrats on the ballot so far to run this fall. Connor, of Granite City, is slated to face Jeff Larner of Edwardsville for the Republican nomination.