Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (IL-13) visited Riverbend Head Start in Granite City Monday to join students making cards for the “Valentines for Veterans” program. Budzinski was recently appointed to the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, where she tells The Big Z she’ll be focused on ensuring every veteran in Central and Southern Illinois has access to the benefits they’ve earned – in particular, health care.
She says she would like to concentrate on behavioral health, making sure vets have access to mental health and substance abuse treatment.